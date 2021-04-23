DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT Raised to $149.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.62.

NYSE DTE opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $92.39 and a one year high of $141.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.04.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

