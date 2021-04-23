DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Price Down 38.5% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 38.5% lower against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $49.75 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for about $48.02 or 0.00098439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00276906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004017 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,917.46 or 1.00279997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $305.65 or 0.00626572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $495.93 or 0.01016641 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

