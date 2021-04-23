Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion.

DUK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $100.08 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 75,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,704,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

