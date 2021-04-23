DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Brokerages predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.19 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRRX. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in DURECT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,233,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,159,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,310,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in DURECT by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

