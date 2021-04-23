Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$2.49 on Friday. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.53 and a 1-year high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.46 million and a PE ratio of 18.04.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.