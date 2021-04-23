DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $87.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.27.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

