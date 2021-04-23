Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (EFBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
OTCMKTS:EFBI remained flat at $$18.60 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.81. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.13.
About Eagle Financial Bancorp
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.