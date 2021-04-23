Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.10.

EXP stock opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day moving average is $110.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $144.78.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $3,632,590.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after acquiring an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after acquiring an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

