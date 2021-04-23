East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,414. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $295,098. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

