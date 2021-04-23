East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

