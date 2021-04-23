Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 331,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,237. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

