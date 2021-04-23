Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Tops 1-Day Volume of $160,658.00

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and $160,658.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00067423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092782 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00055270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.15 or 0.00669531 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.96 or 0.07848893 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

