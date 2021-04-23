Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.27 EPS.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.16.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

