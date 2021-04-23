Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stock Position in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,194,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 3.27% of Dover Motorsports worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Motorsports during the first quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Dover Motorsports by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 921,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVD stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,329. Dover Motorsports, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

