Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 99,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $928,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 35,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 233,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 32.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 42,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 274,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $216.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

