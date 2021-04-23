Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 14,270 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth about $669,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,630. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.02 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,439,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,035 shares of company stock worth $15,575,252 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

