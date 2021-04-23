Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,476 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.96% of Reading International worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Reading International in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reading International alerts:

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.01. 43,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

In other news, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $29,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $77,640.00. Insiders have sold a total of 168,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,880 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.