Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD traded down C$0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.84. 306,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,138. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of C$10.43 and a one year high of C$18.90.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares in the company, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 2,696 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$38,337.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$611,787.06. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.