Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 321 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Coupa Software by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coupa Software by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,898. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.41 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.95 and a 200 day moving average of $309.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $153.01 and a 1 year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $319,566.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $592,350.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,590 shares of company stock valued at $50,454,445. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.