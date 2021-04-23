Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 338 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.76. 337,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

