Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 63.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,273,000.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of RFDI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.