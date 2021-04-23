Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.90. 147,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

