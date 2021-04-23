Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000.

PNQI traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $242.72. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,997. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $140.33 and a one year high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.78.

