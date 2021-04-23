Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund comprises approximately 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSU. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,882,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 257,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,926,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,582,000 after buying an additional 84,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.01. 422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

