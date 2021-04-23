eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.29

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $2.65. eMagin shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 906,988 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on eMagin from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $184.20 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. Equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eMagin news, SVP Prache Olivier sold 50,000 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,631.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 85,505 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $280,456.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,042,878 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,486. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in eMagin by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

