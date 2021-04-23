Employers (NYSE:EIG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Employers (NYSE:EIG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EIG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.06. The company had a trading volume of 218,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,512. Employers has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.26.

Get Employers alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EIG shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.