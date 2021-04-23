Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I (NYSE:EPWR) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.79. 36,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 86,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Company Profile (NYSE:EPWR)

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in New York, New York. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp.

