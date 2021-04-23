Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.56

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.64. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 14,363 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a market cap of $157.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $228.64 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:EDN)

Edenor SA engages inthe provision pf electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

