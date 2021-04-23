Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s stock price was down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $50.46 and last traded at $50.63. Approximately 2,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 147,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.39.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

