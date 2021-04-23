Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Endava alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Endava by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 174,982 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 83,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Endava by 79.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Endava by 6.2% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $86.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.42. Endava has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $29.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $28.77. The business had revenue of $139.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.41 million. Endava had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endava will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.