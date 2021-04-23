Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $14.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.52.

ET traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 61,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,555,348. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $9.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

