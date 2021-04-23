Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENPH. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $160.88 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

