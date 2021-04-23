Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after buying an additional 290,235 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,079,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares during the period.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -551.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

