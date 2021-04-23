Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.17 million.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.74.

Shares of BMRN opened at $79.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $215,582.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,037.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

