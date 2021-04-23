Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atmos Energy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATO)

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Atmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

NYSE:ATO opened at $103.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $109.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

