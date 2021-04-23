Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

