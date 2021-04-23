Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of UFP Industries in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $78.62 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after buying an additional 53,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,464,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Earnings History and Estimates for UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit