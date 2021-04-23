Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.50. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of AAP opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $112.80 and a 52 week high of $202.54.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,532,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

