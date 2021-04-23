Equitrans Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 20,526 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,181% compared to the average daily volume of 900 call options.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.78 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $367.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Barclays downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

