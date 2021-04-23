ETHA Lend (ETHA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One ETHA Lend coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00002623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $7.29 million and $2.93 million worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHA Lend has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00067915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019424 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00092658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.57 or 0.00668394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,150.91 or 0.08146485 BTC.

ETHA Lend Coin Profile

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,455,126 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend . The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.