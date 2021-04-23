Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Cap Reaches $46,284.20

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market capitalization of $46,284.20 and $88,743.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00067185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00018389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00092440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.23 or 0.00683351 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.41 or 0.08266013 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,775,016 coins. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

