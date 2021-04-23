EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

EDRY opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.