EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.08

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.05. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 61,612 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.