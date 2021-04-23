Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $11.16

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.16, but opened at $11.67. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 100 shares.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 70,884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

