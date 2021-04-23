EventChain (EVC) One Day Volume Tops $25,324.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One EventChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EventChain has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $25,324.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EventChain

EVC is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

