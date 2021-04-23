Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plug Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $26.50 on Monday. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

