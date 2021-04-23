Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of EOLS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. 2,401,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $401.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Evolus Company Profile
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
