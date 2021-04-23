Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. 2,401,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,269. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $401.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 878.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

