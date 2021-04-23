Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Netflix by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.56. 155,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,940,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $527.73 and a 200-day moving average of $521.11. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $222.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

