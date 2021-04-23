Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS traded up $6.73 on Friday, hitting $337.58. 43,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,293,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.67 and its 200 day moving average is $274.02. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.23.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

