Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 220,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $45.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,515,038. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

