Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.18. 162,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,670,157. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average is $138.84. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $89.45 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

